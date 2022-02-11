Omar targets Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi for his Kashmir remark

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday hit out at Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for asking people to return the BJP to power or face the possibility of the state turning into a “Kashmir, Kerala or Bengal”. “He should be so lucky. J&K has less poverty, better human development indices, less crime & generally better standards of living than U.P. What we lack is good governance over the last 3-4 years but that is a temporary phenomenon,” Abdullah tweeted.

Delimitation of Shimla MC wards: Draft proposal released

Shimla Shimla DC Aditya Negi on Thursday released the draft proposal for delimitation of the wards of Shimla MC. Earlier, there were 34 wards, which have now been increased to 41. The draft proposal is available on www.hpshimla.nic.in. The DC said suggestions and objections can be lodged in his office from February 11 to February 17.

Ladakh Heritage mobile app launched

JAMMU The chairman and chief executive councillor of LAHDC, Leh, Tashi Gyalson on Thursday launched ‘Ladakh Heritage mobile app’ for listing heritage and historical sites of Ladakh. “It is an initiative to identify and preserve the heritage sites of the UT,” said a government spokesperson. Technical director, NIC Leh, Punchok Paldan said panchayat secretaries and block development officers play a very active role and requested them to ensure active participation. It may be mentioned here that 13 monuments of national importance have been recognised by the ASI in Ladakh.

‘Conduct written test for J&K Police’s border battalion aspirants’

JAMMU Extending support to the aspirants of J&K Police’s border battalions, Apni Party senior vice-president Ghulam Hassan Mir on Thursday urged the government to complete the selection process of two border battalions by holding written tests without further delay as the youth who had appeared in the tests were turning overaged. In a statement issued here, Mir said the aspirants were worried about their future as the selection process was delayed and no dates for written tests were announced in the last three years.

J&K Police tell landlords to register their tenants

Srinagar J&K Police have asked landlords for tenant registration citing reasons of growing incidents of thefts and crime in the city. The police have also warned landlords of action incase they don’t follow the orders. “In view of recent spurt in incidents of theft, assault and other crimes, all those landlords in Srinagar who haven’t done tenant verification are advised to do it before giving any premises/ room on rent. Responsibility may be fixed in case of any crime following non-compliance,” a J&K Police spokesman said.

HP farm varsity V-C stresses on pulse crops cultivation

Dharamshala Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University (HPAU) organised a seminar on ‘Food Security, Nutrition and Environment’ to mark the World Pulse Day. V-C Prof HK Chaudhary asked farmers to grow pulses even if production is low as it will save their resources. The farmers need to take advantage of more than two dozen high-yielding pulse crop varieties and technology developed by the university for enhancing pulse production, he added.