Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Omicron scare: All 731 foreign returnees in Karnal to be tested
chandigarh news

Omicron scare: All 731 foreign returnees in Karnal to be tested

The list of people to be tested by the Karnal health department comprises those who have travelled to high-risk countries in the past one month
The Karnal chief medical officer has appealed to people to remain in home isolation for at least one week after international travel. (Ashish Raje/HT)
Updated on Dec 09, 2021 01:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Stepping up its efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19’s Omicron variant, the health department will examine all 731 people, who have returned to Karnal from different at-risk countries in the past one month.

Karnal chief medical officer Dr Yogesh Sharma said health department teams will visit the 731 foreign returnees and their family members for Covid-19 tests. The list of travellers comprised people who have returned from high-risk countries, including UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Hong Kong and Singapore.

The CMO also appealed to people not to hide their travel history and follow the guidelines issued by the government, including remaining in home isolation for at least one week after international travel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
RBI policy review
RBI Repo Rate
Priyanka Chopra
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP