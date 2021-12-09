Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Omicron scare: All 731 foreign returnees in Karnal to be tested
chandigarh news

Omicron scare: All 731 foreign returnees in Karnal to be tested

The list of people to be tested by the Karnal health department comprises those who have travelled to high-risk countries in the past one month
The Karnal chief medical officer has appealed to people to remain in home isolation for at least one week after international travel. (Ashish Raje/HT)
The Karnal chief medical officer has appealed to people to remain in home isolation for at least one week after international travel. (Ashish Raje/HT)
Updated on Dec 09, 2021 01:50 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Stepping up its efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19’s Omicron variant, the health department will examine all 731 people, who have returned to Karnal from different at-risk countries in the past one month.

Karnal chief medical officer Dr Yogesh Sharma said health department teams will visit the 731 foreign returnees and their family members for Covid-19 tests. The list of travellers comprised people who have returned from high-risk countries, including UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Hong Kong and Singapore.

The CMO also appealed to people not to hide their travel history and follow the guidelines issued by the government, including remaining in home isolation for at least one week after international travel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 09, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out