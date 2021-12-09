Omicron scare: All 731 foreign returnees in Karnal to be tested

Stepping up its efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19’s Omicron variant, the health department will examine all 731 people, who have returned to Karnal from different at-risk countries in the past one month.

Karnal chief medical officer Dr Yogesh Sharma said health department teams will visit the 731 foreign returnees and their family members for Covid-19 tests. The list of travellers comprised people who have returned from high-risk countries, including UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Hong Kong and Singapore.

The CMO also appealed to people not to hide their travel history and follow the guidelines issued by the government, including remaining in home isolation for at least one week after international travel.