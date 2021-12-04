Omicron scare: J&K govt directs expeditious genomic analysis

Amid the Omicron scare, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday directed surveillance officers to ensure expedited genomic analysis through INSACOG genome sequencing labs.

“The designated surveillance officers must establish close coordination with their designated/tagged INSACOG genome sequencing laboratories (IGSLs) for expediting results of genomic analysis,” read an order issued by chief secretary Dr AK Mehta, who is also the chairman of the state executive committee.

Mehta in his order said, “Samples of every Covid positive case shall be sent to the designated IGSLs promptly, as per the India SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) guidance document.”

“Necessary public health measures should be taken in case presence of variants of concern/variants of interest is reported by the INSACOG network,” the order read further.

It also said people from “at-risk” nations who test negative will have to be in home quarantine for seven days. “They should be tested again on the eighth day. If tested negative, they shall be advised to monitor themselves carefully for at least two days,” it stated.

“The travellers coming from countries considered not at risk and whose samples have tested negative should be advised to monitor themselves carefully for at least two weeks,” it added.

Meanwhile, Jammu deputy commissioner Anshul Garg declared Saraswati Vihar, near Hazuri Bagh in Talab Tillo area of Jammu city, a micro containment zone to arrest the spike in Covid-19 cases.

181 new Covid cases in J&K, two dead

Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir reported 181 fresh Covid-19 infections and two deaths on Friday, the official health bulletin said.

Of the total cases, 156 cases were reported in Kashmir valley, while the Jammu division saw 25 infections.

At 56, Srinagar reported the highest number of cases in Kashmir, followed by 41 and 11 cases in Baramulla and Budgam, respectively. Jammu district reported 18 cases, highest in the division.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 588, ahead of Baramulla and Jammu districts that have 324 and 143 active cases, respectively.

Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,37,444, among which 4,479 patients have died. Jammu district has the highest number of fatalities (1,151), followed by Srinagar with 868 deaths.