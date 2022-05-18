Omission of lesson on Bhagat Singh from K’taka textbook insult to martyr: Kejriwal
New Delhi: Hitting out at the BJP government in Karnataka over reports about removal of a lesson on Bhagat Singh from a school textbook, Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said it’s an insult to the sacrifice made by the iconic freedom fighter, and demanded a roll back of the decision.
Taking to Twitter, the AAP national convener said the country will not tolerate such insult of its martyrs, and asked the BJP why “its people” hate Bhagat Singh so much.
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann also slammed the BJP over the issue and said the saffron party’s hatred for Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh has come out in the open before everyone.
The reaction of the two CMs came a day after some organisations, including All-India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) and All-India Save Education Committee (AISEC), claimed that the Karnataka government has omitted a lesson on Bhagat Singh and included a speech by RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in a revised Kannada textbook for students of class 10.
“Why do BJP people hate Amar Shaheed Sardar Bhagat Singh ji so much? Removal of Sardar Bhagat Singh ji’s name from school books is an insult to the sacrifice of the amar shaheed,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi. “The country will not tolerate such humiliation of its martyrs at all. The BJP government will have to take back this decision,” he added.
Tweeting in Hindi and Punjabi, Mann said a wave of patriotism runs over even today after reading about Bhagat Singh and the BJP trembles out of fear with this spirit of patriotism among youth. “BJP’s hatred for Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh ji has come out in front of everyone. Even today, a wave of patriotism runs among the youth after reading (about) Sardar Bhagat Singh, who lit the flame of revolution by making the supreme sacrifice for the country at a young age. BJP’s soul trembles out of fear with this spirit of patriotism,” the Punjab chief minister said on the micro-blogging site. The Aam Aadmi Party called the removal of the chapter on Bhaghat Singh from the Kannada textbook “shameful” and demanded that the Karnataka government restore the lesson in the school textbook.
Protesting farmers left high and dry as CM flies to Delhi
Chandigarh : Scores of farmers affiliated to the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, a common platform of different farm bodies, on Tuesday laid a siege to a key road leading to Chandigarh from Mohali as they were not allowed march towards the official residence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh. The farmers were left high and dry in the scorching heat after the CM reportedly flew to Delhi without meeting them.
-
Commuters hassled as brick kiln workers’ protest on Ferozepur-Fazilka highway enters Day 4
The road blockade by brick kiln workers on Ferozepur-Fazilka state highway, in Jalalabad of Fazilka district, entered the fourth day on Tuesday even as commuters on the stretch continued to face hassles. The leader of the protesting workers, Teja Singh, said, “Brick kiln owners have been paying us less than the wages fixed by the government. For every 1,000 bricks, we are paid merely ₹500 while the rate fixed by the government is ₹820.”
-
Day after 23-year-old’s murder in Samrala, six Nihangs arrested
A day after a 23-year-old man from Samrala town succumbed to The victim, Avtar Singh, 23's injuries after allegedly being “tortured to death”, police arrested six Nihangs on Tuesday. Police said the accused were trying to flee Samrala when they were nabbed. Those arrested have been identified as Hardeep Singh Laddi and Kalbir Singh of Manjali Kalan village, Harpreet Singh and Gurdewak Singh of Kullewal, Balwinder Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib and Kamaljit Singh Goldy of Utala village.
-
Rains bring concerns of faulty drainage system in Bengaluru
At the heart of Bengaluru flooding problem is a dysfunctional stormwater drain, which according to an audit has been reduced by over 50% in the past decade. The city has a system, which uses stormwater drains and lakes to keep the city from flooding. Bengaluru also lost a large number of lakes over the years. Once lush with ample water bodies in and around the city, Bengaluru had close to 261 lakes in 1961.
-
Bhagat Singh chapter still in book: Karnataka Textbook society
Amid allegations of removal of a lesson on freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and inclusion on RSS founder KB Hedgewar coming to the fore, for which the Karnataka government came under sharp criticism from the opposition parties on Tuesday, the Karnataka Textbook Society clarified that the chapter has not been removed and that the book is still in the printing stage. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar termed it as an “anti-national” move.
