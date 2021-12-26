On Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniv, Jai Ram Thakur unveils his statue in Manali

On the occasion of the 97th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur unveiled the statue of the former Prime Minister at the Mall Road, Manali, in Kullu district on Saturday.

Later, the chief minister addressed a public meeting at Prini, Vajpayee’s village, and said the people of Kullu district in particular and people of the state, in general, were fortunate that Vajpayee had special love and benevolence for the state and its people. He said despite his busy schedule as Prime Minister, Vajpayee visited Prini every year. He said for a few days the entire government used to function from this small village. He said due to the special benevolence of the Prime Minister, the state got liberal assistance from the Centre.

Jai Ram Thakur said even Vajpayee’s political opponents would come to listen to his speeches and loved his art of oratory. He said the Atal Tunnel was the vision of the former Prime Minister which has virtually transformed the economy of the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti and which was strategically important. He said this vision of the former Prime Minister was converted into reality by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he dedicated this tunnel to the nation on October 3, 2020.

The chief minister said this tunnel has opened a new vista of development in Lahaul and Spiti district. He said the day was celebrated as ‘Sushasan Divas’, adding that several schemes of the state government had been named after Vajpayee as a mark of respect to the former Prime Minister. He said the state government would provide all possible help to further promote the Atal Gyan Kendra scheme as this would be a befitting tribute to the former Prime Minister.

Jai Ram Thakur said the present state government was completing four years of its present term on the 27th of this month and the Prime Minister was gracing the occasion by addressing a massive gathering at the historic Paddal Ground, Mandi. He also urged people to attend the mega event as the Prime Minister would be inaugurating and laying foundation stones of projects worth ₹11,281 crore for the people of the state.

Thakur also paid floral tributes to Vajpayee.

He announced ₹20 lakh for the construction of a community centre at Prini village, ₹10 lakh for the construction of Janjghar in Prini. He also announced ₹2 lakh for the local yuvak mandal for the purchase of cricket and volleyball kits from his discretionary fund.