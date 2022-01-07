On his 57th b’day, Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur launches 3 health schemes, 6 PSA plants

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur virtually inaugurated six PSA plants and three health programmes under the National Health Mission on Thursday, which was also his 57th birthday.

The six PSA plants were set up at Medical College, Chamba, Civil Hospital, Chowari, DDU, Shimla, KNH, Shimla, Regional Hospital, Rampur, and Civil Hospital, Rohru.

Five plants were set up through the PM CAREs and one through the CSR. He also inaugurated two 128-slice CT scan machines at Medical College, Chamba, and Nahan, besides digital X-ray machine for Nahan Medical College.

He also launched three new health programmes under the National Health Mission. Under the Mission Drishti, eye check-up of children of Classes VI to XII would be done and free spectacles will be given to them if required.

Under the School Health and Wellness Programme under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, two teachers would be nominated as health and wellness ambassadors from each school and would be trained on 11 aspects of adolescent health. These ambassadors would further prepare at least two students of each class as health and wellness messengers. The scheme would be initially implemented in 3,017 schools of six districts of Mandi, Kangra, Bilaspur, Una, Chamba and Sirmaur and will be extended later.

Apart from it, he also launched the National TB eradication programme which aims to make the state TB-free by 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, Jai Ram Thakur said that Himachal Pradesh has 41 functional PSA plants, nearly 17,000 different types of oxygen cylinders and more than 5,000 oxygen concentrators with a capacity to produce more than 95 metric tonnes of oxygen.

He said that at one stage, the state had only two oxygen plants at Shimla and Tanda.

He said that the state government was working vigorously for the eradication of TB, for which number of CB-NAT machines was being increased in the state. He said TB patients were being given financial assistance of ₹ 1,500 per month by the state. Besides, ₹500 were being provided to them by the Central government during the treatment period.

He further said that during the last three days, more than two lakh children in the age group of 15 to 18 years have been vaccinated in the state and expressed hope that the state would be first to complete the vaccination of children of eligible age group.

The chief minister said that the number of cases of Covid-19 was increasing which was a matter of concern. He also urged the people to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour. He said that the state government has imposed few restrictions to check the spread of the virus. He said that the state government was well aware of the situation and was ready to tackle any eventuality.

Health Minister Rajiv Saizal said that the three programmes launched by the chief minister would go a long way in strengthening the health services in the state. He said that a new technology medicine event and reminder monitor (MERM) box was also being launched in the state. He said that Himachal Pradesh was performing best in the TB eradication programme and expressed hope that the state definitely would achieve the goal of becoming the first TB-free state in the country.

