Once Hindu dominated, BJP’s pan-Punjab makeover has no dearth of Sikh faces

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suddenly started expanding its wings, thanks to “poaching” done by the party to become a pan-Punjab party.

Once Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced repealing of the laws on November 19, the situation has suddenly changed so much so that the party which till now in Punjab was considered only Hindu dominated is now trying to occupy the political centre stage in the state for the assembly polls with no dearth of Sikh faces being brought from other parties.

It all started with a coup of sorts when senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and a popular Sikh face from Delhi Manjinder Singh Sirsa joined the party along with Parminder Singh Brar. This was followed by the induction of senior Congress leader and former minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi into the party fold about a week ago. Two sitting Congress MLAs, Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa and Balwinder Ladi, also joined the party in Delhi. This is besides several other prominent Sikh faces, including former MLAs and MPs.

According to information procured from state BJP headquarters, three sitting MLAs, eight former MLAs and several prominent young faces, especially from the Akali Dal, have joined the party.

The party has already announced an alliance with the Punjab Lok Congress of Capt Amarinder Singh and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) led by Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa. Unlike in the past when it had an alliance with the SAD and had virtually left the entire “political Sikh space” to that party, the BJP this time wants to engage very much itself in that space as well and as a major and as a dominant partner.

That is the reason the BJP is “poaching” on the prominent Sikh faces in the Congress and is encouraging them to join the party instead of the Punjab Lok Congress.

In this expansion plan, according to information, Sirsa is playing a key role for the party with most of the joinings of Sikh faces going to his credit.

The entire planning for this expansion plan is being run from the national capital.

“The BJP is sensing is a chance in Punjab and that is why senior party leaders are directly overseeing the developments and are personally giving confidence to the leaders coming from other parties,” a senior leader said.

If reports doing rounds in public space are to be believed, some more Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Akali leaders, including some MLAs, are likely to join the party in the coming days.

The recent joining of Sikh faces has made the BJP visible in those areas as well where it is not even having a proper organisational set-up.

“Punjab is a top priority state in our scheme of things and is as important as any other state, like UP or Haryana, and that is the reason we are using all our energies and resources to involve and engage every section of society with the party,” state general secretary, BJP, Subhash Sharma said.

He denied any poaching and claimed that leaders are themselves coming to join the party. “The BJP looks like a credible option. The party was not focusing exclusively on a single section of the population, but the entire state and its people,” he claimed.

This is for the first time in its recent electoral history that the BJP will be contesting these elections as a dominant political party. For the last few decades, it had restricted itself to 23 assemblies and three parliamentary constituencies only.

The party is likely to graduate this time to somewhere between 60 to 70 seats all over the state spread evenly across the three regions of Malwa, Majha and Doaba and from both urban as well as rural segments.

