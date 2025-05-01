One arrested after shootout in Sonepat

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Sonepat police on Wednesday arrested a criminal involved in several loot incidents, after a brief exchange of fire. The accused, Amit of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, suffered bullet injuries in the leg, and is undergoing treatment at Sonepat civil hospital, where his condition is said to be out of danger. “The cops fired shots at him in self-defense and later arrested him. He is undergoing treatment and out of danger,” the DCP added.

Sonepat DCP (crime) Narinder Kadian said that the CIA team received a tip-off about the movement of accused Amit involved in snatching a car after booking a ride online on the night of April 22 and later firing shots at a liquor vend in the district.

“The accused had booked a ride on the night of April 22 from Delhi and looted the car in the Bahalgarh area in the district. Later, he fired shots at a liquor vend and looted ₹1.25 lakh. Earlier, too, he was involved in several theft cases in Delhi and Haryana. Recently, he came out on bail and started committing crimes,” the DCP added.

The DCP said that the accused had fired shots at the police team when he was asked to surrender near Gohana by-pass in Sonepat, but he opened fire at the cops instead.

