One booked for issuing life threat to AAP MLA Jeevanjot Kaur

Police on Sunday booked a man for allegedly issuing life threat online to Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Amritsar-East Jeevanjot Kaur.

The accused has been identified as Sikandar Singh Sandhu of Paradise Colony in Chheharta area here.

Commissioner of police, Amritsar, Arun Pal Singh said they have registered a case and investigation is going on in the matter.

A case has been registered under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act by the cyber cell of Amritsar commissionerate.

According to police, the accused made a Facebook account using his mobile number. He sent vulgar comments and issued the life threat to the MLA by using his Facebook account.

Sources said the accused wrote the life threat message from his account on a Facebook post of the MLA. He also used a politician’s name while issuing the threat.

