One held for visa fraud

Hisar police have arrested a person on Friday for allegedly taking ₹26 lakh from two youths on the pretext of arranging Germany visas for them. Hisar police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said that two youths- Vijender Kumar and Surender of Mahalsara village in the district wanted Germany visa and they came in contact with Pawan Kumar and Ram, last year. (Getty Images/Vetta)

The arrested travel agent has been identified as Pawan Kumar of Bhodia Bishnoian village in the district. The police have recovered ₹70,000 from him. His aide Ram is absconding, and police are making efforts to arrest him.

“The accused had given them fake fight tickets and fake visa on June 25, last year. Two months later, they were booked at Adampur police station under various sections, including immigration act,” the spokesperson added.