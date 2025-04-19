Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

One held for visa fraud

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Apr 19, 2025 06:30 AM IST

The arrested travel agent has been identified as Pawan Kumar of Bhodia Bishnoian village in the district. The police have recovered ₹70,000 from him.

Hisar police have arrested a person on Friday for allegedly taking 26 lakh from two youths on the pretext of arranging Germany visas for them.

Hisar police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said that two youths- Vijender Kumar and Surender of Mahalsara village in the district wanted Germany visa and they came in contact with Pawan Kumar and Ram, last year. (Getty Images/Vetta)
Hisar police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said that two youths- Vijender Kumar and Surender of Mahalsara village in the district wanted Germany visa and they came in contact with Pawan Kumar and Ram, last year. (Getty Images/Vetta)

The arrested travel agent has been identified as Pawan Kumar of Bhodia Bishnoian village in the district. The police have recovered 70,000 from him. His aide Ram is absconding, and police are making efforts to arrest him.

Hisar police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said that two youths- Vijender Kumar and Surender of Mahalsara village in the district wanted Germany visa and they came in contact with Pawan Kumar and Ram, last year.

“The accused had given them fake fight tickets and fake visa on June 25, last year. Two months later, they were booked at Adampur police station under various sections, including immigration act,” the spokesperson added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / One held for visa fraud
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On