One killed, four injured in group clash over possession of agriculture land in Kaithal

A 24-year-old youth was killed and four others sustained injuries in a clash between two groups at Deeg village in Kaithal district.

Police said the deceased has been identified as Ankit Kumar, of Pabnawa village. The injured have been hospitalised. Deceased Ankit was working at the liquor shop of one Jagdev Singh and was found injured on the road outside near the liquor shop on Friday night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The clash took place over possession of one-and-a-half-acre land as members of both the groups claimed possession of it. Dhanpat Singh, one of the injured, alleged that Jagdev and others attacked them when they were in the fields, and they sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.

The injured have been identified as Dhanpat, Hoshiar, Hirke Ram, Rajiv, and Silo Devi.

On the other hand, relatives of the deceased alleged that he was attacked by members of the rival group and succumbed to the injuries at the hospital.

Ankit’s uncle Rajbir Singh said his nephew was working with a contractor for Jagdev. They had got a call that Ankit got injuries and later he was declared dead. “We don’t know what happened to him but some people told us that there was a clash and some people have sustained injuries,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shiv Kumar, in-charge of Pundri police station, said police got information about the clash at Deeg village and a team reached the spot. They found Ankit seriously injured on the roadside. He was taken to hospital but was declared dead by the doctors.

Police said in preliminary investigation it was found that Jagdev’s family had a clash with a rival group of Dhanpat and others over possession of the said agricultural land.

Police have registered two FIRs on counter complaints from both the groups. Six people have been booked for murder, and 50 others for attempt to murder and other Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Investigation is going on, police said.