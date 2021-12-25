Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
One killed, three injured in factory blast in Hisar

The incident took place when the workers were unloading chemical-filled drums from a truck, says factory owner
A factory blast in Karnal district had claimed at least five lives in February this year. (HT file)
Published on Dec 25, 2021 01:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

A 38-year-old worker was killed and three others were injured in an explosion in a chemical factory in HIsar’s industrial area in the wee hours of Friday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Anarjeet, a native of Bihar. Kishan Lal, 50, Pawan, 23 and Dinesh, 28, sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hisar.

Factory owner Sandeep Modi said the incident took place when the workers were unloading chemical drums from a truck.

“One of the drums got leaked, following which an explosion took place,” he added.

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said, “The victim’s post-mortem examination has been conducted and we have started an investigation into the matter.”

