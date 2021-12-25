Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / One killed, three injured in factory blast in Hisar
The incident took place when the workers were unloading chemical-filled drums from a truck, says factory owner
A factory blast in Karnal district had claimed at least five lives in February this year. (HT file)
Published on Dec 25, 2021 01:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

A 38-year-old worker was killed and three others were injured in an explosion in a chemical factory in HIsar’s industrial area in the wee hours of Friday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Anarjeet, a native of Bihar. Kishan Lal, 50, Pawan, 23 and Dinesh, 28, sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hisar.

Factory owner Sandeep Modi said the incident took place when the workers were unloading chemical drums from a truck.

“One of the drums got leaked, following which an explosion took place,” he added.

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said, “The victim’s post-mortem examination has been conducted and we have started an investigation into the matter.”

