One station one product: Ferozepur division to cover 152 rly stations under pilot project

BATHINDA: Encouraged by positive response from passengers to the pilot project of “One Station One Product” at Amritsar, the Ferozepur railway division has decided to extend the project to 152 stations.

Ferozepur railway division comprises various districts of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The ambitious scheme of the ministry of railways is aimed at providing opportunities to local artisans, potters, weavers, craftsmen, etc to make a living through their skills and provide them with sale outlets at railway stations across the country.

The stalls promoting local products under “One station One product” will be put up at identified stations, initially for 15 days. Under the Ferozepur division, the initiative was first launched at the Amritsar railway station on April 9 this year where artisans displayed ‘phulkari’ and ‘khadi’ products for 15 days each on four occasions.

Now, the scheme will be rolled out at Ferozepur, Jalandhar (Punjab), Katra, Badgam (J&K), Jwalamukhi and Joginder Nagar (Himachal Pradesh).

“It will also promote local handicrafts, handlooms and processed food items which are unique to the area around the railway stations. The project will provide a stable marketing platform to improve income, local employment, skills and livelihood,” said an official spokesperson.

To avail of the facility, artisans can apply with the local railway officials or at the division level. In this initiative, the railway administration provides infrastructure and other assistance for free.