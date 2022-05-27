One station one product: Ferozepur division to cover 152 rly stations under pilot project
BATHINDA: Encouraged by positive response from passengers to the pilot project of “One Station One Product” at Amritsar, the Ferozepur railway division has decided to extend the project to 152 stations.
Ferozepur railway division comprises various districts of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.
The ambitious scheme of the ministry of railways is aimed at providing opportunities to local artisans, potters, weavers, craftsmen, etc to make a living through their skills and provide them with sale outlets at railway stations across the country.
The stalls promoting local products under “One station One product” will be put up at identified stations, initially for 15 days. Under the Ferozepur division, the initiative was first launched at the Amritsar railway station on April 9 this year where artisans displayed ‘phulkari’ and ‘khadi’ products for 15 days each on four occasions.
Now, the scheme will be rolled out at Ferozepur, Jalandhar (Punjab), Katra, Badgam (J&K), Jwalamukhi and Joginder Nagar (Himachal Pradesh).
“It will also promote local handicrafts, handlooms and processed food items which are unique to the area around the railway stations. The project will provide a stable marketing platform to improve income, local employment, skills and livelihood,” said an official spokesperson.
To avail of the facility, artisans can apply with the local railway officials or at the division level. In this initiative, the railway administration provides infrastructure and other assistance for free.
1991 Pilibhit ‘fake’ encounter: Allahabad HC denies bail to 34 cops accused of killing 10 Sikhs
Allahabad: The Allahabad high court has denied bail to 34 cops for allegedly killing 10 Sikh pilgrims in a staged encounter in 1991 in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district. The bench of justice Ramesh Sinha and justice Brij Raj Singh observed that the accused cops had indulged in a barbaric and inhuman killing of innocent persons by calling them terrorists. The convicts moved the high court.
Sharjah passenger arrested with 18 gold biscuits
Custom officials on Thursday arrested a man arriving from Sharjah at the Mohali international airport and recovered 18 gold biscuits worth ₹ 1.031 crore from him. The recovery was made after officials of the Ludhiana Customs Commissionerate intercepted a man arriving from Sharjah via an Air India flight while he was trying to cross the green channel. He was arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act,1962.
Initiate eviction proceedings against Mann: LS secretariat
New Delhi : The Lok Sabha secretariat has asked the directorate of estates to initiate eviction proceedings against AAP leader and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann for “unauthorised” occupation of a central government accommodation in Delhi, which was allotted to Mann as a member of Parliament. Mann had resigned as Sangrur MP in March before being sworn in as Punjab chief minister. There was no immediate reaction available from the Punjab chief minister's office.
Didn’t give favours to contractors, Vijay Singla tells investigators
Chandigarh: Mohali police continued to grill former health minister Dr Vijay Singla on the third day of his police remand in a corruption case. Singla and his OSD Pradeep Kumar Bansal, were arrested on Tuesday from outside chief minister Bhagwant Mann's official residence in Chandigarh on the charges of demanding 1% commission in government contracts from a superintending engineer posted in Punjab Health System Corporation.
Stop criticising Punjab schools: SAD to CM
Chandigarh : The Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday condemned the Aam Aadmi Party for trying to enforce the Delhi government's failed education model in Punjab, even as it asked CM Bhagwant Mann to stop deriding Punjab schools and its education standards as the state has been ranked best in the National Achievement Survey 2021, ahead of Delhi schools.
