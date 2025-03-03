Menu Explore
One-year-old girl tests positive for HMPV in Patiala

ByKaram Prakash, Patiala
Mar 03, 2025 08:44 AM IST

The HMPV is a respiratory virus that can cause mild to severe illness. The vulnerable group includes young children, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems

A one-year-old girl tested positive for the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection in Patiala on Sunday, making it the first case in the district.

HMPV: Surprisingly, neither the child nor her family members have any history of international travel. (HT File)
HMPV: Surprisingly, neither the child nor her family members have any history of international travel. (HT File)

The HMPV is a respiratory virus that can cause mild to severe illness. The vulnerable group includes young children, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

She had been brought to Government Rajindra Hospital on February 26 with breathing distress. Doctors initially tested for Covid-19, swine flu, and other viral infections. As all results came out negative, doctors tested her for HMPV on February 28, the results of which arrived on Saturday.

Surprisingly, neither the child nor her family members have any history of international travel.

“The infant is recovering well and has already been shifted out of the intensive-care unit (ICU) to the general ward. Symptomatic treatment is being provided,” said a senior health official.

Patiala civil surgeon Dr Jagpalinder Singh said the situation is under control. “It is an isolated case, and there is no reason to panic,” he added.

