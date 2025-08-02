Online betting racket busted in Mohali; 1 held

The anti-narcotics special operation cell, Mohali, busted an illegal online betting racket and arrested one accused during the raid near Sector 80 on Friday. Police have recovered ₹ 50,200 in cash, a mobile phone, and a car bearing registration number PB65BK7331 in the raid. (HT File)

Acting on a tip-off, the operation was led by inspector Darbar Singh, in-charge of the special cell.

According to police, the accused, Sanjay Arora, was found operating on behalf of illegal online betting platforms—trikalexch.com and sattasport.in.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that Arora used WhatsApp to communicate betting numbers and outcomes to clients. Bets were placed based on real-time updates and payments were funneled through UPI transactions to give the appearance of legitimacy,” said the inspector.

Police believe Arora was functioning as a middleman for a larger betting syndicate.

Police have recovered crucial digital evidence linking him to the illegal betting network.

He was produced in court on Friday and was remanded in police custody for three days.

Authorities said further investigation was underway to trace Arora’s associates and the wider extent of the racket. More arrests are expected in the coming days as police follow financial and digital trails connected to the illegal betting operation.