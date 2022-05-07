Only ‘Amritdhari’ members can vote in CKD polls: Akal Takht

Two days ahead of the presidential elections of the Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD), Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Friday issued a directive to the returning officers to ensure that only “Amritdhari” members can cast their votes.

The death of president Nirmal Singh necessitated the elections scheduled on May 8. After his death, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar became the officiating president of the CKD. He is also in the fray, apart from two other candidates.

Considering the memorandum of Sarabjit Singh, a close contestant of Nijjar, the jathedar asked the returning officers to implement the constitution of the CKD, which allows only “Amritdhari” members to cast their votes.

The CKD is a 118-year-old Sikh organisation that runs over 50 educational institutes and other human welfare institutions such as orphanages, old-aged centres, and hospitals. It has more than 350 members who are nominated.