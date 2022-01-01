Only court can decide on SIT probe report in Hyderpora encounter: IGP Vijay Kumar

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday refused to get cowed down by the criticism of Valley’s political leaders and civil society over the Hyderpora encounter investigation saying only the court can decide whether their investigation was right or wrong, not media, politicians or families of those killed.

Inspector-general of police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said that people have a right to seek a probe by a higher agency but they can’t tag the probe of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the police as wrong.

“In a democratic set up, media, politicians or even family have the right to not agree with the investigation and demand a higher-level investigation like from the NIA, the CBI or the high court. We have no problem. But whether any investigation is right or wrong it will be decided by the court,” Kumar said at a press conference in Srinagar when asked about the criticism of the police’s special investigation team threatening to take legal action against those questioning its probe.

Soon after SIT head DIG Sujit Kumar on Tuesday indicated no wrongdoing on part of the security forces in the Hyderpora encounter in which four persons, including three residents of J&K and a suspected Pakistani, were killed at a shopping complex on November 15 under controversial circumstances, almost all top leaders of mainstream political parties had questioned the probe by SIT.

Next day, the SIT had warned political leaders for casting doubts upon the evidence obtained by SIT in the Hyderpora encounter case and threatened to take penal action which again caused outrage among the political leaders and civil society.

“A SIT is investigating and a DIG-rank officer will charge-sheet and submit it to court which will decide whether it is right or wrong. This won’t be done by a politician, a family member or any media has no right,” Kumar said.

“We have not given any clean chit. Each page will be judged by the court. I request and advise such leaders not to instigate the public. Let the court decide,” he said.

Without naming anybody, Kumar also accused politicians of legitimising terrorism. He said that till 2-3 months back only militants would legitimise killings of civilians or police.

“But unfortunately, some of our political leaders are also legitimising terrorism now. Mehran was a dangerous terrorist who killed many civilians. After his encounter, you take his photo and go to Jantar Mantar and cry tyranny. Is it wrong to kill a dangerous terrorist like Abbas Shiekh? You want to get sympathy. I want to tell our political parties and leaders to stop this. You are provoking society,” he said.

People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti had held a protest sit-in at Jantar Mantar in Delhi early this month against killings of “innocent civilians”.

On being asked why J&K police were getting increasingly targeted by militants, Kumar said that the neighbouring country was afraid of them.

“Today, if Pakistan is fearful of anything, that is Jammu and Kashmir Police. Militancy ends when the local police come to take the (central) role. J&K police are in a central role and will have to work more. Militancy is an obstacle to peace and development. Army and other forces will assist but J&K police will have to take the central role against terrorism,” Kumar said.

“It is the modus operandi of Pakistan to demoralise the J&K police, but J&K police will continue to move ahead and work for neutralising all those who are enemies of peace and development,” he said.