OP Chautala rules out reconciliation with grandson Dushyant

Hopes of Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala of a reconciliation with his estranged grandfather and former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala were dashed on Monday. Dushyant’s gesture of bowing before his grandfather at a wedding event in Gurugram on Sunday, seeking his blessings seems to have cut no ice with the patriarch.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief on Monday responded strongly to the overtures made by Dushyant and his father Ajay Singh for reuniting the Chautala family by stating that they were “traitors” and no agreement can be reached with them.

The former chief minister, in a statement, said Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which was formed on the foundation of falsehoods, is on a speedy decline. “The office bearers and workers of the party are scampering. Such overtures are being made to stem the desertions,’’ Chautala said.

The JJP, which is an offshoot of the INLD, was formed by OP Chautala’s elder son Ajay Singh and grandsons, Dushyant and Digvijay, after a split in the party in 2018.

The INLD chief said these people (Dushyant and family) conspired to harm the INLD. “Post-assembly elections, they joined hands with a party (the BJP) against whom they sought votes in the 2019 polls. This showed how power hungry they are,’’ Chautala said.

“I have never compromised on my principles, be it in my personal or political life. Those indulging in indiscipline and anti-party activities will not be tolerated at all. People of Haryana will also not forgive them (the JJP) for their high-handed approach during the farmers’ agitation,’’ Chautala said.