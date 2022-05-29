Operation Bluestar anniv: Paramilitary forces called in to keep vigil in Amritsar

AMRITSAR: Amid spate of terror attacks in the border state and radical outfit Dal Khalsa announcing to hold an “azadi march” to remember Sikhs who died during the Operation Bluestar, security in Amritsar has been beefed up for the 38th anniversary of the operation, conducted by the army to flush out militants hiding in the Golden Temple complex on June 6, 1984.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Four companies of paramilitary forces — two of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and two of the Rapid Action Force (RAF)—have started camping in the holy city for the last a few days. Similarly, around 2,000 troopers of the Border Security Force (BSF) will start guarding Amritsar from June 1, said officials privy to the development.

One company of paramilitary comprises 100 personnel.

From 2019 to 2021, no paramilitary forces were deployed in Amritsar during the Operation Bluestar anniversary and the Punjab Police had relied on its own force, including anti-riot police and Punjab Police commandoes.

The Amritsar police administration used to call paramilitary forces on the Operation Bluestar anniversary every year after a clash took place between radical Sikh activists and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) task force at the Golden Temple complex in 2014, in which several people were injured.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

People familiar with the matter said the decision of to deploy paramilitary forces again in Amritsar is a result of recent attempts of launching terror attacks in the state and seizure of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) smuggled from Pakistan through drones.

“This year, the state is on high alert due to terror attacks — first in Ludhiana and then in Mohali. Similarly, clashes between some Hindu and Sikh organisations had broken out in Patiala. Keeping in view of the security threats, the government has decided to deploy paramilitary forces,” said a senior police official, who didn’t wish to be named.

Last month, a letter threatening to blow up a railway station, some religious places and political personalities was delivered at the Sultanpur Lodhi railway station in Kapurthala district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy commissioner of police (law and order), Amritsar, Parminder Singh Bhandal said: “So far, four companies of paramilitary forces have arrived in Amritsar. Several teams of Punjab Police anti-riot police and special operation group (SOG) wings have also been deployed in the city. We have also got 12 gazetted officers from Punjab Armed Police (PAP) headquarters in Jalandhar. On June 1, we will receive around 2,000 troopers of the BSF.”

He said: “We have installed 20 barricades on the outskirts of the city. Vehicles coming from Amritsar-rural, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur side are being checked at these points. Similarly, 30 checkpoints have been set up at prominent locations in the city, including the Bhandari Bridge and Novelty Chowk. We have also deployed adequate force to work 24x7 at all 17 gates of the walled city, leading to the Golden Temple. Around 100 police personnel have been stationed inside the Golden Temple complex while 150 personnel are deployed around the complex. These numbers will be increased from June 1.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The DCP said they were expecting that a large number of people will visit the Golden Temple on June 6 as the coronavirus-induced restrictions have lifted this year.

Bhandal also appealed the residents of the city to support police in maintaining law and order. “Parents should also keep watch on the activities of their wards. Recently, we caught a 21-year-old man for carrying sharp-edged weapons.”

Meanwhile, Pro-Khalistan group Dal Khalsa has announced holding an “azadi march” to remember the “martyrs” of 1984 “ghallughara” on June 5 in Amritsar. Dal Khalsa leaders have appealed the Sikhs to take part in the march in large numbers.