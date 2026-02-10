Operation Prahaar 2.0: Police conduct 102 raids; 68 criminals held across Mohali

Under Operation Prahaar 2.0 launched against gangsters and drug networks, the Mohali district police carried out a large-scale crackdown across Mohali on Monday, conducting 102 raids and arresting 68 accused involved in various criminal cases. A cop checking a vehicle during cordon-and-search operation on Monday. (HT Photo)

Police said the operation was carried out on the directions of Punjab director general of police (DGP) and under the supervision of special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla. The district police formed multiple teams comprising gazetted officers and station house officers to target gangsters, their associates and other wanted criminals.

During the operation, police also initiated preventive action against 15 individuals and verified 32 suspects wanted in different cases.

As part of cordon-and-search operations, around 200 police personnel carried out checks in Sector 88, Mohali, inspecting paying guest accommodations and vehicles under the supervision of senior officers. A similar operation was conducted in Mataur village (Sector 70), where about 150 police personnel checked hotels, guest houses, PGs, the railway station, bus stand and other crowded locations.

To maintain law and order, police also carried out six flag marches across the city. In addition, special nakabandi was imposed across the district between 6 pm and 11 pm.

During the operation, police recovered 92 grams of heroin, one syringe, a weighing machine and an Activa scooter. Senior police officials said the drive aimed to curb organised crime, drug trafficking and the movement of wanted criminals in the district.