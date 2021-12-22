Opposition draws attention towards fertiliser shortage in Haryana

The Opposition in Haryana assembly on Tuesday drew attention of the state government towards the shortage of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), a kind of fertiliser, and urea which is affecting rabi-sowing in the state.

Speaking on a calling-attention notice on the third day of the winter session, Congress MLA Jagbir Singh Malik said while the government keeps on insisting that there is no shortage of DAP and urea yet, it is surprising that the fertiliser is distributed with the help of cops and through police stations.

Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry said farmers can be seen queued up since morning to get DAP supplies. The government is in denial over shortage of DAP.

Congress’ Kalanwali MLA Shishpal Singh Keharwala said the government is denying DAP shortage the same way it denied oxygen shortage during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Responding to the notice, state agriculture minister JP Dalal said there is no shortage of fertilisers in state. “For sowing of wheat and mustard, the state government has sufficient quantity of fertilisers available. Till now, about 6.93 lakh metric tonne (MT) urea, 2.82 lakh metric tonne DAP, more than 1 lakh tonne SSP, and more than 41,000 NPK is available, of which, 6.24 lakh MT urea, 2.60 lakh MT DAP, 79,000 MT SSP, and 38,661 MT NPK have been provided to farmers,” Dalal said.

The minister said strict action has been taken against black marketing of fertilisers. He said in 22 districts, 61 complaints were received, 157 show-cause notices were issued, 88 licenses were suspended, and 20 FIRs were registered. Besides this, 1,685 teams have conducted continuous raids to curb black marketing.

Dalal said consumption of DAP in the last rabi season was 2.58 lakh MT whereas during the current season, 2.57 lakh MT has been made available up to December 15, which is at par with last year’s consumption.