Opposition indulging in ‘petty politics’: Harjot Singh Bains on criticism of school infra push

School education minister Harjot Singh Bains lashed out at the opposition parties for 'engaging in petty politics' over infrastructure development projects being inaugurated under the 'Sikhya Kranti' initiative in government schools in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, Bains accused the Congress, the SAD and the BJP of neglecting government schools for decades and depriving students of even basic facilities like toilets and boundary walls.

He stated that during his visits to government schools, some students and teachers informed him of the lack of basic facilities like toilets, boundary walls, and desks, forcing them to go outdoors to relieve themselves and the students had to sit on the ground. The AAP government is under fire from the opposition parties for installing inauguration plaques for even minor works like toilet repairs, classroom repairs, etc.

“Before this government came to power in Punjab, there were no bathrooms in over 3,000 schools and 8,000 government schools were without boundary walls. Their (opposition leaders’) own children study in schools where even the bathrooms have air conditioning facilities and security is deployed outside the schools,” he claimed.

Defending the government’s move to install plaques, he said the opposition leaders were jealous of the plaques because the present government did in three years what they could not do in 75 years. “These are not just nameplates or plaques, it is a reminder of the failure of Congress and Akali-BJP governments in Punjab,” he added. He said that the state government was dedicated to providing all government schools with essential amenities, including separate toilets for girls and boys, boundary walls, clean drinking water, high-speed Wi-Fi connections, and modern smart classrooms and furniture.