Opposition turns the heat on AAP govt over Moose Wala’s killing

Political parties in Punjab on Monday stepped up pressure on the Aam Aadmi Party government over the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, demanding the Bhagwant Mann-led dispensation’s dismissal and blaming its “lackadaisical approach” and “wrong decisions” for the singer-politician’s brutal killing.

Separate delegations of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Punjab unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) met Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit and submitted memorandums to him, demanding the government’s dismissal and a similar action against Punjab director general of police VK Bhawra.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders, including Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary, state chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, camped in Mansa and also took out a candle march.

“Parents have lost a son because of the state government’s failure. Not only the persons responsible for killing Moose Wala, but those who exposed him to threat must be punished,” said Warring, while accusing the government of making the attack look like an incident of gang war.

Bajwa told the CM not to convert an “innocent youth’s murder into a PR exercise”. “Mann and DGP must take responsibility for curtailing his security. During the Congress regime, he was provided 10-12 gunmen due to security threat. As the AAP celebrated security reduction on social media, accountability rests with it,” he said.

The SAD delegation, led by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, that visited the governor demanded registration of a case against CM Mann for violating the oath of office by releasing confidential information about the withdrawal the singer’s security cover as well as other prominent personalities, including Akal Takht jathedar, on the AAP’s portal.

Talking to the media, Sukhbir said Moose Wala’s life would not have been lost but for the wrong decisions of the AAP government. He said the chief minister had not only taken a unilateral decision to withdrew the singer’s security but had also advertised this fact on AAP’s Facebook page by asserting that this was a victory against VVIP culture. “This kind of cheap politics is condemnable,” he said, while demanding a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the singer’s killing.

The state BJP demanded dismissal of the AAP government, holding it responsible for the singer’s murder. A party delegation led by state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma demanded a similar action against DGP Bhawra for pruning the security of 424 people in the state who are under serious threat.

“We have asked the governor to dismiss the state government and take action against the DGP. The harmony of the state cannot be disturbed at any cost,” Sharma said. “We are a border state with a hostile neighbour. So, we cannot afford a lackadaisical approach of the state government,” said the state BJP president.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Sunil Jakhar asked AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Mann to “stop interfering in police matters” of the state. “Mann had advised MLAs to not interfere in police setup but was not practising what he preached,” said Jakha. He sought an apology from the AAP government and clarification as to why the list of 424 people, whose security cover was pruned, was released to the media for publication.

