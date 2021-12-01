Outsiders want to rule Punjab: CM Channi targets Kejriwal

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday targeted Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, saying outsiders wanted to rule Punjab, but Punjab is of Punjabis.

Addressing a Congress rally at Badhni Kalan in Moga district, Channi said: “They want to rule Punjab by coming from outside. They don’t know anything about the culture and the needs of Punjab. They are like ‘kaale angrez (black Englishmen).”

The chief minister reminded people of his government’s initiatives to provide electricity and water at cheaper rates and targeted the Akalis for signing costly power purchase agreements during their tenure.

“Electricity bills amounting to ₹1,500 crore have been waived. The high rate of power was a problem for every household. I reduced the rates by ₹3 per unit,” he said. “The Akalis were making all power agreements at high costs. I called a Vidhan Sabha session and cancelled the agreements,” he said.

Channi also announced ₹15 crore for the development of Moga town.