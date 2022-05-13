Over 1,000 acres of panchayat land freed in 12 days: Minister
Mohali : The government has freed 1,008 acres of illegally acquired panchayat land from encroachers in the past 12 days under a special drive, said minister for rural development and panchayats Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.
The minister said the value of land freed from encroachers is estimated at ₹302 crore. Dhaliwal said that following an appeal by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, people voluntarily come forward to relinquish the panchayat land. The department is rewarding such persons, he added.
People of Chhaleri Kalan village in Fatehgarh Sahib district have voluntarily given up 417 acres of panchayat land, where the state government will build a veterinary hospital, the minister said. Similarly, in Doaba, a potato grower has voluntarily handed over 35 acres of land, which he illegally occupied for years.
Dhaliwal said a special number will be issued by the CM on which information about encroachments on government lands can be shared. The panchayats department has also set up a special cell which will compile data on encroachments, examine legal aspects and submit a report to the government, the minister added.
-
Waste collection by pvt company in Panchkula: 3 garbage collectors held for assaulting firm’s staffers
Ever since the Panchkula municipal corporation awarded the tender for door-to-door collection of segregated waste to Puja Consultation Company on April 15, three garbage collectors who lost their livelihoods as a result of the firm's appointment have been arrested for threatening and assaulting employees of the firm. Narender, 21, said that he was appointed by the company on May 2.
-
Girl, 14, turns down his offer to be friends. Class 9 boy slits her throat, flees
A class 9 student in Bhopal is on the run after he allegedly slit the throat and wrist of a girl, one year his junior at school, after she turned down his proposal to be friends, police said. Town inspector Rajpur police station, Yashwant Badole, said they are looking for the accused. The boy stopped the class 8 student when she was in the market with her sister. The accused fled from the spot.
-
HC seeks report from Centre on extradition of ‘drug lords’
The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought a status report from the Centre on the extradition of alleged drug lords, who are sitting abroad and are wanted in Punjab. The report was sought by the special division bench of justice AG Masih and justice Sandeep Moudgil during the hearing of a 2013 suo motu plea on Punjab's drugs menace. Proceedings in one case were pending before Narcotics Control Bureau.
-
Chandigarh: PU bars DAV College from holding MBA admissions this session
Finding anomalies in the MBA admissions at the college last year, Panjab University has barred DAV College, Sector 10, from conducting fresh admissions for the course in the 2022-2023 academic session. The order was conveyed to the governing body of Institute of Management, College, through a letter by the PU deputy registrar (Colleges). The letter sent on Wednesday stated that the affiliation committee considered the report of the inspection committee for the 2021-2022 academic session.
-
Tarn Taran incident: Police remand of 2 men held with IED extended by 2 days
TARN TARAN: A local court on Thursday extended the police remand of the two men arrested with an improvised explosive device (IED) packed with 1.5kg of RDX from Naushehra Pannuan village of Tarn Taran district by two days.
