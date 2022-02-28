Over 1,500 take part in Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam mega job fair in Solan

A mega job fair was organised by the Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam (HPKVN) at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Solan.

Technical education minister Ram Lal Markanda inaugurated the job fair in which over 20 employers across diverse sectors like P&G, Havells, Microtek, MT Autocraft, Max Specialty, Shivalik Bi-metals and others joined in to provide job opportunities to 1000+ skilled candidates in different trades.

More than 1,500 candidates from different parts of the state participated in this mega job fair, of which over 600 had been given offer letters till the filing of this news.

In her welcome address, the managing director of the corporation, Kumud Singh said this mega job fair was just a beginning, and more such job fairs will be organised in the future.

“Skill training opens many doors of employment and self-employment and the corporation acts as a medium in such a situation,” she said, appealing to the candidates that if they get better employment opportunities outside their state, they should consider it.

Addressing the aspirants, Markanda said that skill development was given top priority by the present government.

He also requested all potential industry members/employers and other stakeholder agencies/organisations to actively engage with the HPKVN, so that the training efforts of the corporation are seamlessly integrated with the needs of the industry. The technical education minister also said that today’s youth should become not only job seekers but also employment providers and fulfil the dream of Skill India.

