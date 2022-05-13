Over 20,000 people sent in suggestions for Punjab budget, says state finance minister Harpal Cheema
Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday said that more than 20,000 people have responded to Aam Aami Party (AAP) government’s invitation to send suggestions for the state budget.
Addressing mediapersons here, Cheema said, “People have played a participative role in making of the state budget. It was decided by our government to consult the public before preparation of the budget, and we have received overwhelming response from public.”
Majority responders male
Sharing the demographic data, he said, “At least 72.70% suggestions came from males and 19.89% from females. In the male category, the majority (45.42%) suggestions came from the 31 to 40 age group.”
The AAP government will present the state budget in June, for which a schedule will be announced shortly.
Out of 20,384 suggestions, 14,859 were received on Janta Portal, 5,025 via emails, and 500 letters and memorandums were received manually.
“People made suggestions very openly,” said the finance minister, adding that industrialists, trade associations, youngsters, women and representatives of all walks of life responded.
Demand for better education, jobs, ease of doing business
Two-thirds of the responders were youngsters, who raised the demand for better education with state-of-the-art academic facilities, more jobs and e-governance initiatives, while main the issues that came out of this exercise were creating new employment generation avenues, larger spending on education and health infra, improving power and industry infra for holistic development of the state.
More than 500 written memorandums were received from the industrialists, who demanded business friendly environment, ultra-modern infra, an end to inspector raj, and check on illegal practices, informed Cheema, adding that 20% responses were from women who demanded equal opportunities.
Cheema said the suggestions received on Janta budget portal which may be considered in future include restoration of old pension scheme, reduction of probation period from the current three years, equal work-equal pay, power and transport subsidies, benefits to single girl child in education, enhancement of budget for higher education, promotion of information technology-related industry, tax free zones or special economic zones near border cities to boost economic growth in these areas, establishment of liquor corporation and formation of sand and mining corporations and preference to residents of Punjab in all jobs.
-
Jal Nigam recruitment scam: Azam Khan appears before CBI court
LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Thursday appeared before the CBI court in connection with the Jal Nigam recruitment scam case. The court could not frame charges against Khan as his lawyers demanded documents submitted by the SIT in court along with the chargesheet. Khan arrived from Sitapur jail, where he is lodged at present for the past 28 months. In 88 FIRs lodged against him, Khan has secured bail in 87 cases.
-
Dhakoli man held for attacking journalist in Zirakpur
A week after a journalist working for a vernacular newspaper, 56, Alok Verma, was attacked with sharp-edged weapons and robbed of his mobile phone and wallet in Zirakpur on May 4, police have arrested one of the accused. Identified as Guggan Garg, alias Gagan, he is a resident of Dhakoli. Police have also recovered the Honda Activa used in the crime and ₹300 from him.
-
Health minister finds expired medicines worth ₹50 lakh at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, orders probe
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak who also holds the health portfolio, has ordered probe into the issue of expired medicines worth ₹50 lakh found stocked at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here on Thursday. During his inspection for around 45 minutes, he finally counted 322 pages having list of expired medicines worth ₹50 lakh. Irked over the issue, the minister asked about who was responsible for this.
-
Chandigarh:MP Kher-led committee on property matters meets
A meeting of the 11-member committee formed to streamline property matters in Chandigarh was held under the chairmanship of member of Parliament Kirron Kher on Thursday. This committee has been formed as per the orders of the Supreme Court. It was further decided that the estate office will look into the issue of compoundable/sanctionable building violations. It was decided that policy for allotment of land for socio-cultural activities should also be formed.
-
Wheat procurement: Punjab to shut most mandis on May 13
Chandigarh : As the arrivals of freshly harvested wheat crop in state mandis has dipped, the Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department on Thursday decided to end the procurement operations by closing most of the mandis Friday. Around 2,200 mandis were set up in the state for procuring the rabi crop. Arrivals are still expected in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Bathinda and Ludhiana districts.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics