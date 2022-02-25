Over 200 Jammu and Kashmir students stuck in Ukraine

More than 200 students from J&K who are pursuing various courses are currently stranded in different cities of Ukraine. Back home their parents are not only worried but want them back, especially after war broke out in the region.

The parents have urged the Central government to take steps that will safeguard the lives of their children and are now concerned about how to connect with them in case internet and telephone services to the region get snapped.

“Till Wednesday, the classes were open and the officials were telling students that they shouldn’t worry. Since the morning after the war began, all parents are now worried. The Indian government should step in and safeguard the lives of all Indian students there,” said Abdul Salam Dar of HMT, Srinagar, whose son is pursuing a medical course in the Ternopil city of Ukraine for the past one year. “I spoke to my son at 1 pm on Thursday. He and his friends were worried. Till Wednesday, they told us that everything in normal. Like other students, my son would have returned but the colleges were open for classwork,” he said.

Dar said in the college, there are dozens of Indian students pursuing various courses. “We want our children should be brought safely and once the situation improves, they will go back again to continue their education. This time life is the top priority”

Another parent from the north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, whose daughter is studying in Vinnytsia city, says, “We pray to almighty for peace in the region. I spoke to my daughter soon after the attack. They were worried there and wanted to return home. I advised my daughter and her friends to stay inside the hostel and not to move out. We want that the Central government should step in to end this war as they enjoy good relations with Russia and Ukraine,” he said.

Nasir Khuehami, national spokesperson, J&K Students’ Association, said he reached out to Kashmiri students studying in Ukraine. “Students told me that a few days ago the situation was fine there. Universities were taking classes in offline mode and everything looked normal. Around 5 am on Thursday, they heard gunshots and there was panic all around,” he said, adding that a student told him that they got stranded in Kharkiv, which is 30 km away from the border, when the firing started. “The student along with his friends assembled in his apartment to decide what to do,” he said, adding that students conveyed to him that there is no official advisory from the university vis-a-vis their evacuation.

He said alone in Kharkiv city, there are about 15 to 20 students from Kashmir “In entire Ukraine, there would be around 200 students,” Khuehami said.

Many parents prefer the colleges of Ukraine due to quality education. “It’s close to Europe and advanced in technology and far better than other neighbouring places and countries and also a little affordable,” said a consulting agent who sends students from India to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, several leaders of mainstream J&K political parties asked the Central government to take steps to get back the students.