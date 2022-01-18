Over 400 medics infected with Covid since January 1 in Kashmir

The third wave of Covid-19 has infected over 400 doctors, healthcare workers and medical students in major government hospitals of Kashmir this month, officials said.

Experts say that the high number of infections in doctors and paramedics is worrisome but they say that the intensity of the symptoms of the disease has not been that severe.

Prof Dr Mohammad Salim Khan, head of the department of community medicine at Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar, and nodal officer, Covid, said that 405 doctors, MBBS students and paramedics have been infected by novel Coronavirus from January 1 to January 16 in various hospitals of Kashmir controlled by the GMC.

“As many as 145 doctors, 130 MBBS students and 130 paramedics tested positive for Covid in GMC, Srinagar, and associated hospitals since January 1, 2022,” Khan said in a post.

He said that most of them have mild symptoms and are in isolation. “Almost everyone has received Covid vaccines. No one was hospitalised. However, they are in isolation and hopefully shall report back in a week’s time,” he said.

Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar, leads in contributing a major portion of healthcare manpower to the state. Currently, there are eight hospitals associated with the GMC which include Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) tertiary care hospital along with its Super Specialty Hospital, GB Pant Children Hospital, Lal Ded Maternity Hospital, Psychiatric Diseases Hospital, Chest Diseases (CD) Hospital, Barzulla, Bone and Joint Hospital and Kashmir Nursing Home.

SMHS, CD hospital and SKIMS-Bemina (not managed by GMC) have been designated as Covid-19 hospitals.

Dr Khan urged people to stop visiting hospitals unnecessarily. “Hospitals are mostly frequented by infected persons. Visit hospitals only in case of emergency. There is no need to visit your near and dear ones admitted in hospitals or isolated and quarantined at homes,” he said.

He said that even though hospital admissions haven’t been consistent with a surge of positive cases, the mortality is still there. “Six deaths were reported due to Covid on Sunday,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir has been witnessing a major surge of cases since January 5. On Sunday, six Covid-induced deaths and 3,499 infections were recorded, the highest daily surge of cases after May 21. The daily infection count increased by 7.6 percent over Saturday’s 3,251 cases. The last time the UT had recorded six Covid-related deaths was on July 6.

However, there is one silver lining that only seven percent of 4,794 beds dedicated to Covid are occupied indicating that the disease is not leading to hospitalisation of a large number of people despite active cases crossing 15,000.

Hospitals associated with the GMC have stopped non-emergency out-patient services in view of the surging number of Covid cases and some have issued numbers for teleconsultation. Earlier on Friday, the Valley’s prominent hospital and deemed university, Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, which is not under the control of the health directorate or the GMC, stopped outpatient facilities and will be offering teleconsultation for non-emergency cases.

The hospitals associated with the GMC or the SKIMS are beside the hundreds of district hospitals and public health centres operating across the Valley under the directorate of health and the government has not yet issued any data on how many health workers have been affected by Covid in the third wave.

Director health of Kashmir Mushtaq Ahmad Rather on Saturday issued a circular saying that both Covid and non-Covid activities, including outpatient facilities (OPDs) and elective surgeries, will continue to function normally till further orders in the government hospitals.

Dr Muzaffar Maqbool, associate professor, Internal Medicine at GMC, Srinagar, in a tweet said that people need not throng hospitals for minor ailments and use telemedicine facilities.