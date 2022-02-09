Over 50 unemployed youths detained during protest in Jammu

Police on Tuesday resorted to mild lathicharge and then detained over 50 of the hundreds job aspirants, who had applied for the Jammu and Kashmir Police Border Battalion three years ago.

The agitating youth had gathered at the exhibition ground and then took out a protest rally to Dogra Chowk before blocking Tawi Bridge for over two hours, throwing normal traffic movement out of gear.

The city witnessed traffic snarls on both sides of the Tawi Bridge due to blockade.

“We had qualified physical test three years ago for the border battalion and since then, the written exams have not been conducted. We are running from pillar to post but no one is paying heed to our pleas,” said a young woman.

She added, “Every time we approach senior police officers, they tell us to crack civil services. We live in border areas where there are not many facilities. We have qualified physical test and by now, they should have conducted written exams and appointments should have also been made.”

The posts were advertised in 2019.

The protesters were also angry over the recent readvertisement of the posts and demanded their withdrawal.

After agitating youth refused to lift the blockade, additional reinforcements were rushed to the bridge and cops resorted to a mild batoncharge before detaining over 50 protesters.

On January 27, the border battalion aspirants had submitted a memorandum to the Jammu divisional commissioner Raghav Langer, telling him that they had applied for the posts of head constable advertised by J&K Police Recruitment Board in 2019 and appeared in physical and medical tests.