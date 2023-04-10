SoE Scheme: Over 6k to appear for Class 11 entrance exam in Ludhiana

As many as 6,114 students in the district are expected to appear for entrance exam of Class 11 to be held for admission at 16 government schools selected under the School of Eminence (SoE) Scheme on April 16. Around 62,000 students have registered for the exam across the state, for which April 4 was the last date. Around 62,000 students have registered for entrance exam of Class 11 under School of Eminence (SoE) Scheme across Punjab. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The drive to induct students in all 117 schools out of which 16 are in Ludhiana had been started from February 21 onwards and an online portal was launched for registration for the entrance test. As many as 40,000 students had registered for Class 9, the entrance test for which was held on March 19.

Sharing the information, officials at the education department said Ludhiana has been ranked second among the districts with high registration numbers while Patiala ranks first with over 6,183 registrations. In its notification, the State Council for Educational Research and Training said over 11,000 students across the state, who did not completed the second stage of the registrations will not be issued admit cards.

Selected schools which have students of Class 6 to 12 will focus on providing a better educational atmosphere to the students of Class 9 to 12, the rest of the classes will be discontinued gradually, one class per year.

In these classes, 75 per cent of seats have been reserved for government school students while 25 per cent of students will be selected from the other schools.

The schools which have been selected under SoE scheme includes GGSSS Shaheed-E_Azam Sukhdev Thapar, GMSSS Miller Ganj, GSSS Doraha, GSSS Jagraon, GSSS Sahnewal, GGSSS Khanna, GSSS Mundian Kalan, GSSS Gill, GSSS Samrala, GMSSS Model Town, GSSS Baddowal Cantt, GSSS Division no three, GSSS Jawahar Nagar, GSSS Indrapuri, GSSS Dadhahur, GSSS Sekhewal.

Out of 16 schools, 11 are in urban areas while five fall into rural areas. As per the education department, around 30,000 students will be admitted to the schools under SOE.