Overcoming development challenges before Punjab economy

The people of Punjab will vote next month to elect the 16th assembly that will provide governance for the next five years. The experience of the past six assembly elections has shown that Punjabis have given a decisive mandate to a political party for fulfilling their expectations. Except once (2012-17), the state’s electorate has expressed its dissatisfaction and changed the government for a better performance. In the past 30 years, which coincide with three decades of liberalisation, privatisation and the globalisation policy of India, the two dominant parties, the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Congress, ruled the state for an equal period.

An important achievement of the past 30 years is the peaceful completion of the terms of each democratically elected government headed alternately by the two political parties of Punjab. But a big disappointment is on the development front. Both the parties failed to match the economic challenges and could not meet the expectations of Punjabis. On broad social and economic indicators, Punjab has been consistently lagging behind. Its per capita income ranking across Indian states has fallen from first to 10th rank. But the less known qualitative indicators such as governance institutions, services and employment quality and opportunities have also deteriorated compared to other states of India. The educated youth is facing the highest unemployment rates in the country and those who are serving the state they are highly dissatisfied with their service conditions. That explains the scramble among youngsters to migrate overseas for better opportunities. They feel the future is hopeless if they continue to stay in the state. When we look at the development situation of each sector of the economy (agriculture, industry and services), the economy is facing a multidimensional crisis.

Capital, brain drain from Punjab

At the root of this crisis is the low social overhead capital formation in the state (GFCF/GSDP is 15.75 in 2018-19 and share of agriculture is 5.8%). The GFCF is the capability or capacity of the economy to produce output and given the capital-output ratio, the low GFCF results into slow growth of Punjab’s economy. An important fact of Punjab economy needs to be noted here is that it is a highly private/individual enterprise-based economy among the Indian states. The low investment in the Punjab state indicates that private enterprises have a limited capacity to address to the challenges faced by the Punjab economy. Therefore, the role of the state government to disentangle the multidimensional crisis and induce the dynamism in various sectors of the economy is crucial.

But political consensus on the economic policy of liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation has also limited the capacity of the state to intervene in economic affairs. Instead to accept and face the current challenges of the Punjab economy, the political leadership has changed its character and turned from statesmen political leaders to business-oriented leaders. They have indulged in competitive populism to capture power and using power to enhance their own narrow interests/businesses. This has also limited the dynamic role of the private sector in development and that is why the private players prefer to invest either in other states or abroad. Most of the well to-do parents of the migrants have been investing to establish businesses abroad. This has led to both capital and brain drain from Punjab.

Breaking two vicious circles

Can the grand challenges faced by Punjab economy be resolved to generate a hope? The answer is affirmative. No challenge is big enough that humanity cannot resolve provided it is willing to recognise and find an alternative holistic approach to resolve it. Punjabis are famous to take risks and have philosophy of supreme sacrifice and thus have a capacity to accept and resolve the challenges. For this, two vicious circles, that is, self-serving politician-bureaucratic-police gridlock and competitive populism-fiscal profligacy needs to be broken. Only a dynamic and progressive state economy can provide hope to all the stake holders.

The revival and rejuvenation of Punjab’s economy is also required to involve non-state actors, while ensuring the participation of the people in the economic decision-making through a decentralised development process. The restoration of the functioning of the defunct top institutions such as state planning board and revenue generating and collection machinery can play a catalytic role. Given the level of high consumption in Punjab, the taxable capacity is also high provided the tax revenue should go to the public exchequer. It is possible to harness this revenue along with controlling the multipronged mafia that is plundering the resources and revenue of the state. The suggested strategy probably can sow the seeds of revival of Punjab’s economy if subsidies are rationalised and targeted rather than allowed to develop vested interest. This will enable the state to raise adequate revenue resources for developmental needs.

Tap diaspora, open land route

Punjab can harness two important resources while generating a development-oriented environment. One, Punjabi diaspora has a strong presence in the western developed countries. They have adequate financial, intellectual and technological resources. They can be tapped for organisation practices and developmental resources to make the Punjab economy dynamic. Moreover, the government can develop long-tenure bonds so that accumulated debt burden of the state can be shared by the diaspora. Two, Punjab is landlocked and needs opening up of the land route to access the markets of neighbouring countries. This will give a boost to investment in Punjab and adjoining north Indian states.

On top of it, there is a dire need to change the course of development that is environment-friendly. New technological revolution can be harnessed for ensuring development with social justice. Punjab cannot afford to be bypassed by the fourth industrial revolution. For this, the electorate has to ensure two things: One, elect a political leadership that has the will to face the grand development challenges; and two, stay vigilant in the post-election scenario to keep the rulers focused on the agenda. Punjab cannot afford to waste this chance of turning the tide. lakhwindergill@pbi.ac.in

The writer is former professor-head of economics department at Punjabi University, Patiala. Views expressed are personal