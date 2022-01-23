Overnight rains, snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir; Gulmarg shivers at -6.5°C

Light snowfall and rains were experienced in Jammu and Kashmir during the night with the weather office predicting more widespread precipitation over the next two days.

The Indian meteorological department’s centre in Srinagar on Saturday morning said that 16.2 mm rainfall was recorded in south Kashmir’s Qazigund while it was 21.4 mm in Jammu division’s Banihal till 8.30 in the morning.

The ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir experienced 12 cm snowfall and the tourist resort of Pahalgam in the south witnessed 3.5 cm snowfall.

The weather office on Friday evening said that a fresh active western disturbance will affect J&K and adjoining areas from Saturday.

“Under the influence of this system, widespread rain and snow are likely to occur during January 22 and 23,” said Mukhtar Ahmad, deputy director of J&K’s meteorological centre.

The weather system is expected to concentrate over the Jammu division, Pir Panjal range and South Kashmir.

“Moderate rain in plains with snow over higher reaches (heavy rain and snow at isolated places) of Jammu division is expected during the above period. Light snow over plains and moderate snow over middle and higher reaches of Kashmir division is expected particularly over the north-western, northern and central parts of Kashmir,” he said.

In south Kashmir, moderate snow over plains with heavy snowfall at isolated places over higher reaches is also expected.

The precipitation may temporarily disrupt surface and air traffic.

“Landslides may happen in vulnerable spots of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and other major hilly roads,” he said.

The lowest night temperature on Saturday in Kashmir was recorded in northern ski resort of Gulmarg where mercury dropped to -6.5°C.

The resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded -2.4°C.

The mercury settled at 2.3°C in summer capital Srinagar during the night while it was 0.2°C in south Kashmir’s Qazigund, the gateway into Kashmir from Jammu.

It was -1.9°C in Kokernag, 0.4°C in Konibal and 1.4°C in Kupwara.

The day temperatures on Friday at all the above stations did not cross 10.2°C with Gulmarg seeing lowest -3.0°C and Kupwara recording highest 10.2°C.

Kashmir is under the grip of Chilai Kalan, the valley’s harshest over 40-day winter period, which started on December 21 and will be over by the end of January.