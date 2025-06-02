Paddy sowing kicks off in five districts of Punjab’s Malwa belt

Paddy sowing began in five districts of Punjab’s Malwa belt --Faridkot, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Muktsar and Fazilka -- on Sunday, June 1, in keeping with the early schedule for transplantation notified by the state government last week. In March, Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, has sent recommendations to the state government for starting transplantation in Muktsar, Faridkot, Mansa, Bathinda, Ferozepur, and Fazilka from June 20. (HT FILE)

Though agriculture department officials could not readily provide data on how much area was covered on the first day, an official said that “farmers are enthusiastic about the early schedule”.

The crop, this season, is expected to be grown over more than 31 lakh hectares (76 lakh acres). The water guzzling crop has seen an increase in area by 2 lakh hectares in the last three years.

In March, Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, has sent recommendations to the state government for starting transplantation in Muktsar, Faridkot, Mansa, Bathinda, Ferozepur, and Fazilka from June 20. As per the advisory, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Roopnagar, SAS Nagar, and Fatehgarh Sahib districts were to start from June 23 and Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, SBS Nagar, Ludhiana, Malerkotla, Moga, Patiala, Sangrur and Barnala were to start from June 26.

This was suggested to conserve subsoil water which is fast depleting, especially given the weather conditions in June.

However, to appease the farmers, the transplantation schedule was pushed back. The state decided to allow transplantation in Faridkot, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Muktsar and Fazilka from June 1, in Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Rupnagar, SAS Nagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Hoshiarpur from June 5 and in Ludhiana, Malerkotla, Mansa, Moga, Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar from June 9.

Direct seeding of rice (DSR) is permitted statewide from May 15 to 31 but the government has not received very encouraging results for this method.

Contrary to the state agriculture department’s observation that there is enthusiasm among farmers for early sowing, the PAU has said that farmers have understood the benefits of late sowing of paddy.

“There are short-duration varieties developed by PAU available and the start of transplantation of paddy coinciding with the start of monsoon is a best practice for better quality and crop,” varsity officials said.

Officials in the state agriculture department said many farmers still prefer the cultivation of the long-duration, water-guzzling PUSA 44 and PR 126 varieties, despite bans and advisories against their use. PUSA44 gives higher yield out turn ratio (OTR) and is preferred by the rice millers.