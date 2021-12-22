PAGD dubs delimitation panel’s move as ‘divisive’, plans protest

The Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) is set to hold a protest in Srinagar on January 1, against the draft proposal of delimitation commission.

PAGD held a meeting at the Jammu residence of NC president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday to discuss the draft proposal. The meeting was chaired by Farooq Abdullah and attended by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, CPI (M) general secretary Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami, Awami National Conference vice-president Muzuffar Shah and other political leaders of alliance constituents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later, the PAGD leadership held a press conference in which they rejected the draft proposal of the delimitation commission and termed the proposal an act to divide people on the basis of religion and groups.

“The Alliance leadership wants peace and not confrontation. For the legitimate rights of people, we will be raising our voice peacefully. On January 1, we will be holding peaceful protest in Srinagar against the proposal of delimitation commission which is unacceptable to all of us and all people and all communities,” said PAGD spokesman, Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami who was flanked by top leaders of alliance.

“The proposals of delimitation commission, as reported by the press, in our view is divisive and not in the interests of people of Jammu and Kashmir,” said Tarigami. He said several organisations or individuals have challenged the Reorganisation Act in the Supreme Court under which this delimitation Commission was constituted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PAGD spokesman further said that delimitation should have happened along with the entire country, as per fresh census, but the BJP’s plan is to divide people on religion and regional lines.