Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PAGD dubs delimitation panel’s move as ‘divisive’, plans protest
chandigarh news

PAGD dubs delimitation panel’s move as ‘divisive’, plans protest

The PAGD is set to hold a protest in Srinagar on January 1, against the draft proposal of delimitation commission
Members of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, M Y Tarigami and others addresses a press conference in Jammu on Tuesday. (PTI)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 02:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

The Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) is set to hold a protest in Srinagar on January 1, against the draft proposal of delimitation commission.

PAGD held a meeting at the Jammu residence of NC president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday to discuss the draft proposal. The meeting was chaired by Farooq Abdullah and attended by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, CPI (M) general secretary Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami, Awami National Conference vice-president Muzuffar Shah and other political leaders of alliance constituents.

Later, the PAGD leadership held a press conference in which they rejected the draft proposal of the delimitation commission and termed the proposal an act to divide people on the basis of religion and groups.

“The Alliance leadership wants peace and not confrontation. For the legitimate rights of people, we will be raising our voice peacefully. On January 1, we will be holding peaceful protest in Srinagar against the proposal of delimitation commission which is unacceptable to all of us and all people and all communities,” said PAGD spokesman, Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami who was flanked by top leaders of alliance.

“The proposals of delimitation commission, as reported by the press, in our view is divisive and not in the interests of people of Jammu and Kashmir,” said Tarigami. He said several organisations or individuals have challenged the Reorganisation Act in the Supreme Court under which this delimitation Commission was constituted.

RELATED STORIES

PAGD spokesman further said that delimitation should have happened along with the entire country, as per fresh census, but the BJP’s plan is to divide people on religion and regional lines.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
R Madhavan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP