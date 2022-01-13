Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pahalgam freezes at -11.6°C, Jammu-Srinagar highway still out of bounds
The mercury settled at -3.6°C in Srinagar during the night while it was -5.3°C in south Kashmir’s Qazigund; Kokernag recorded -7.2°C, while it was -5.5°C in Kupwara and -3°C in Konibal
Women walk in a market area on a chilly day in Srinagar on Wednesday. (AFP)
Published on Jan 13, 2022
HT Correspondent, Srinagar

The J&K and Ladakh centres of Indian Meteorological Department said all seven weather observation stations in Kashmir recorded sub-zero temperatures during the night.

The lowest temperature of -11.6°C was recorded in Pahalgam in south Kashmir while the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir shivered at -11.5°C.

The mercury settled at -3.6°C in Srinagar during the night while it was -5.3°C in south Kashmir’s Qazigund. Kokernag recorded -7.2°C, while it was -5.5°C in Kupwara and -3°C in Konibal.

J&K witnessed widespread rains and snowfall between January 4 and 8 leading to closure of the Srinagar-Jammu highway and cancellation of hundreds of flights at Srinagar International Airport.

In Jammu division, Bhaderwah, Batote and Banihal stations recorded -3.4°C, -0.3°C and 1°C, respectively, during the night.

In Ladakh, Drass recorded the lowest temperature of -27.7°C while it was -13.9°C in Leh during the night.

Many parts of Ladakh had witnessed light snowfall on Monday.

