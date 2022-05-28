Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pained by Chautala’s sentence, JJP suspends all political programmes
chandigarh news

Pained by Chautala’s sentence, JJP suspends all political programmes

The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) on Friday suspended all political programmes till further notice after the “painful verdict” of a special CBI court in Delhi that has sent former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala to jail in a disproportionate assets case
INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala (HT File)
Published on May 28, 2022 12:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) on Friday suspended all political programmes till further notice after the “painful verdict” of a special CBI court in Delhi that has sent former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala to jail in a disproportionate assets case.

The JJP, a coalition partner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana, is a breakaway faction of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). The INLD patriarch was released from Tihar Jail in July 2021 after serving a 10-year sentence.

“The court sentencing my grandfather in the disproportionate assets case is a big jolt to all of us,” JJP general secretary Digvijay Singh Chautala said in a statement.

“The court order is painful. The entire rank and file of the party and followers of my grandfather are upset. Now, we have suspended all programmes of the JJP till further notice,” he said, adding that OP Chautala, 87, is a popular leader, who suffers from 90% disability.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP