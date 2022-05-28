Pained by Chautala’s sentence, JJP suspends all political programmes

The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) on Friday suspended all political programmes till further notice after the “painful verdict” of a special CBI court in Delhi that has sent former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala to jail in a disproportionate assets case.

The JJP, a coalition partner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana, is a breakaway faction of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). The INLD patriarch was released from Tihar Jail in July 2021 after serving a 10-year sentence.

“The court sentencing my grandfather in the disproportionate assets case is a big jolt to all of us,” JJP general secretary Digvijay Singh Chautala said in a statement.

“The court order is painful. The entire rank and file of the party and followers of my grandfather are upset. Now, we have suspended all programmes of the JJP till further notice,” he said, adding that OP Chautala, 87, is a popular leader, who suffers from 90% disability.