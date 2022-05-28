Pained by Chautala’s sentence, JJP suspends all political programmes
The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) on Friday suspended all political programmes till further notice after the “painful verdict” of a special CBI court in Delhi that has sent former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala to jail in a disproportionate assets case.
The JJP, a coalition partner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana, is a breakaway faction of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). The INLD patriarch was released from Tihar Jail in July 2021 after serving a 10-year sentence.
“The court sentencing my grandfather in the disproportionate assets case is a big jolt to all of us,” JJP general secretary Digvijay Singh Chautala said in a statement.
“The court order is painful. The entire rank and file of the party and followers of my grandfather are upset. Now, we have suspended all programmes of the JJP till further notice,” he said, adding that OP Chautala, 87, is a popular leader, who suffers from 90% disability.
-
INLD’s bid to revive political fortunes suffers setback
The sentencing of former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala in a disproportionate assets case on Friday further compounded the sagging fortunes of his political outfit, the Indian National Lok Dal. It was clear that Chautala's graph was spiralling. While his son Abhay Chautala took control of the INLD, his grandsons Dushyant and Digvijay broke away to form their own political outfit, the Jannayak Janta Party in 2018.
-
60th National Cost Convention: ‘ICAI to train rural students in accounting’
Two-day 60th National Cost Convention, 2022 of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India began on Friday at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow, with approximately 1100 delegates from across India in attendance. Durga Shankar Mishra, chief secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh, and Sanjay Singh, vice-chancellor, BBAU, jointly inaugurated the convention. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also asked the cost management accountants to take advantage of the available opportunities in the state.
-
Property dealer commits suicide, FIR against wife, in-laws
Thiruvananthapuram Senior politician P C George, who was on Friday released from jail after the Kerala High Court granted George bail in two hate speech cases, said his arrest was part of a game plan of state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. George, who was welcomed by BJP workers in front of the Poojapura Central Jail, said he will sincerely work for the BJP in the upcoming Thrikkakara bypoll.
-
17-yr-old addict murders friend, tries to burn body in ‘tandoor’ in Nabha
Patiala A 17-year-old drug addict allegedly killed Daljit's friend and tried to burn Kanda Ram's body in a 'tandoor' (clay oven) in Nabha town of Patiala district, police said on Friday, adding that the accused has been arrested. The chopped body parts of Kanda Ram of Kartarpur area in Nabha town have been recovered. DSP Rajesh Chibber said the accused has confessed to the crime. The DSP said the accused and victim were friends.
-
Gang of vehicle lifters busted, stolen bikes recovered
The Karchhana police busted a gang of vehicle thieves and arrested eight of its members. The gang is called 'Lambu' after its kingpin Lambu. SP, trans-Yamuna, Saurabh Dixit, said that under Operation Patal launched to control crimes and arrest criminals, SHO, Karchhana, Tikaram Verma, arrested four suspects near Baraiwa crossing on Thursday night during a checking drive. Interrogation of the gang members revealed that Rahul Dubey was the kingpin of the gang.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics