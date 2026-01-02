‘Pak’ drone drops consignment in Poonch, suspected IED, bullets, drugs recovered

Security forces on Thursday recovered a consignment along the LoC in Poonch district that was suspected to have been dropped by a drone in the Chakan Da Bagh area, said officials. The recoveries included a suspected IED, some bullets and drugs, said official sources (HT representative)

The army hasn’t yet issued any statement. Officials said that the recovery was made during a routine patrol.

“A suspicious bag was found close to the LoC by an army patrol,” said a police officer.

“A Pakistani drone was seen hovering near Chakan Da Bagh early Thursday morning. A search operation was immediately launched that led to recovery of a packet,” he said.

Following the recovery, a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was immediately called to the site to examine and neutralize any potential explosive threat.

The officer said that the drone dropped the consignment near and Rangar Nallah in Chakan da Bagh area close to Khari village.