‘Pak trained terrorist’ killed in Poonch, aide on the run

Security forces on Tuesday gunned down a foreign mercenary, specially trained to operate in Rajouri-Poonch area with a possible aim of orchestrating a strike in Behramgala area of Poonch district, said officials.

He was identified as Abu Zarara.

“In a successful joint operation, Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police eliminated one terrorist in Behramgala. The operation was launched on Monday, after receiving specific intelligence on presence of armed terrorists in the area,” said defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand.

“During the encounter in early hours of Tuesday, the terrorist attempted to escape while opening fire at security personnel. However, he was neutralised in the ensuing fire,” Lt Col Anand added.

An AK-47 assault rifle, four magazines and pouches have been recovered from the slain terrorist.

“The Pak-trained terrorist was first detected in August this year. He was probably part of Pakistan’s efforts to revive terrorism in South of Pir Panjal. While the terrorist and his accomplice have been on the run, taking shelter in deep jungles for the past few months, their need for food, clothing and communication (mobile) forced them to contact civilian population,” said the spokesperson. Indian Army, in joint effort with the police, monitored this mobile communication on a near real-time basis while the locals provided crucial information on the movement of suspects.

“This enabled the security forces to corner the terrorists, force them to get away to higher reaches of Pir Panjal ranges despite onset of winters,” he added.

As the terrorists got isolated and moved away from civilian populated area, security forces launched a clinical operation after receiving a specific input from locals in Behramgala area.

“The terrorists attempted to get away by opening fire on security forces, but this foreign terrorist was eliminated in return fire, while his accomplice is on the run,” he said.

“The recovery of AK- 47, four magazines (filled), one grenade & some Indian currency clearly reveal Pakistan’s complicity with this terrorist,” said Col Anand.

This was the eighth terrorist to be eliminated this year in the region.

Recently Haji Arif, a dreaded terrorist guide was also eliminated on the LoC in the Rajouri sector.