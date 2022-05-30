Pakistan delegation arrives in India for talks on water dispute

A five-member delegation from Pakistan has crossed over to India through the Wagah-Attari border for talks on the water dispute between the two countries. The talks will be held in New Delhi from May 30 to 31, said sources.

The delegation led by Pakistan’s Commissioner for Indus Water Syed Muhammad Mehr Ali Shah will return back on June 1. Other members of the delegation are Sahibzad Khan, Habib Ullah Bodla, Khalid Mehmood and Sarman Muneeb.

The delegation was welcomed by Rajbir Singh, director, Water Resource New Delhi, at the Attari border, said Punjab Police’s protocol officer Arun Pal.

He said adequate security was provided to the delegation during their journey from the Attari border to the Amritsar airport. From the airport, the delegation went to New Delhi, he added.

In March, India and Pakistan had reiterated their commitment to implement the Indus Waters Treaty in its true spirit and expressed the hope that the next meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission would be held at an early date in India.

Under the relevant provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty, the meeting takes place alternatively in Pakistan and India annually.

Under the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), India and Pakistan share waters of six rivers in the Indus basin. Of these, India has complete rights over three eastern rivers — Sutlej, Beas and Ravi — while Pakistan has rights over the western rivers—Chenab, Jhelum and Indus. The Permanent Indus Commission is a bilateral commission consisting of officials from the two countries, created to implement and manage the goals and objectives of the treaty.