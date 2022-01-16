Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Pakistan national held along IB in Jammu, repatriated
india news

Pakistan national held along IB in Jammu, repatriated

A BSF spokesperson said that the Pakistan national, Rehman of Narowal in Pakistan, was apprehended by the BSF men while he was roaming suspiciously along the border in Ramgarh sector of Samba district.
At around 6.45pm, the Pakistan national was handed over to the rangers on a proper receipt at a flag meeting. (Representative Image/HT File)
Updated on Jan 16, 2022 02:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

A Pakistani national was arrested after he inadvertently crossed into the Indian side along the International Border (IB) in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, BSF officials said.

A BSF spokesperson said that the Pakistan national, Rehman of Narowal in Pakistan, was apprehended by the BSF men while he was roaming suspiciously along the border in Ramgarh sector of Samba district.

“One Pakistani national crossed over inadvertently to India on the Balhad border today (Saturday) at about 1300 hours. He came about 200 metres inside India and was apprehended by the alert troops,” said the spokesperson, adding that on preliminary questioning, it was found that he had accidentally crossed the IB into this side.

At around 6.45pm, the Pakistan national was handed over to the rangers on a proper receipt at a flag meeting, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan bsf
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Army Day 2022
RRB NTPC Result 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP