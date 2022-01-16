Home / India News / Pakistan national held along IB in Jammu, repatriated
Pakistan national held along IB in Jammu, repatriated

A BSF spokesperson said that the Pakistan national, Rehman of Narowal in Pakistan, was apprehended by the BSF men while he was roaming suspiciously along the border in Ramgarh sector of Samba district.
At around 6.45pm, the Pakistan national was handed over to the rangers on a proper receipt at a flag meeting.
At around 6.45pm, the Pakistan national was handed over to the rangers on a proper receipt at a flag meeting. (Representative Image/HT File)
Updated on Jan 16, 2022 02:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

A Pakistani national was arrested after he inadvertently crossed into the Indian side along the International Border (IB) in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, BSF officials said.

A BSF spokesperson said that the Pakistan national, Rehman of Narowal in Pakistan, was apprehended by the BSF men while he was roaming suspiciously along the border in Ramgarh sector of Samba district.

“One Pakistani national crossed over inadvertently to India on the Balhad border today (Saturday) at about 1300 hours. He came about 200 metres inside India and was apprehended by the alert troops,” said the spokesperson, adding that on preliminary questioning, it was found that he had accidentally crossed the IB into this side.

At around 6.45pm, the Pakistan national was handed over to the rangers on a proper receipt at a flag meeting, he added.

Sunday, January 16, 2022
