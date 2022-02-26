Pakistan using every ploy to fund terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir: DGP

The Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh on Friday said that baffled by peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir for the past over two years, Pakistan has become more desperate and has been trying every possible method to fund and fuel terrorism in the union territory.

Addressing mediapersons in Udhampur, the DGP said, “Pakistan has a long history of conniving and conspiring with inimical elements to create disturbances in J&K. While the militancy is breathing its last, Pakistan is trying to keep it alive in one form or the other and therefore uses drones and tunnels to push arms, ammunition, drugs and militants”.

“However, our security forces are doing a very good work. Just yesterday a Pakistani drone dropped grenades, IEDs, pistols, ammunition in Arnia area of Jammu and for the first time a chemical in liquid form was also sent with the consignment. We are analyzing it to see what is it, its uses and what harm it could have done,” said the DGP.

Dilbag Singh said that while Pakistan was resorting to every possible method of drones, tunnels and borders to push arms, ammunition and drugs in Jammu and Kashmir , the security forces were foiling all their attempts.

“In the past two years we are facing a new challenge wherein narcotics and weapons are being sent to the region so that sale proceeds of narcotics can be used to fuel and fund terrorism. They will keep conspiring but our counter measures are also in place,” he said.

The DGP informed that last year a total of 182 terrorists were killed and over 300 weapons were seized.

“It clearly shows that that Pakistan sending more weapons to make more and more militants but we are not allowing it to succeed in its sinister designs. We are intercepting these arms, ammunition, IEDs and drugs before they could reach terrorists, which is a very good thing because if these consignments reach them then they will causes more trouble and violence in the society,” he said.

