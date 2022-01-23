Pakistani flag tied to balloon seized in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, the police on Saturday seized a paper-made small Pakistani flag attached with a balloon, which probably had flown into the Indian side, in Samba district, said officials.

Samba SSP Abhishek Mahajan said, “A balloon carrying small paper-made Pakistani flag was found by Yashpal Singh of Raghu Chack village on Saturday”.

The village is located close to the Indo-Pak international border in the Ghagwal area of the border district.

The officer said the flag had apparently flown to this side from across the border and was found stuck in barbed wire after the balloon punctured.

“Some Pakistani mobile numbers were also found written on a paper attached with the flag. An investigation has been initiated,” he added.

Security has been beefed up across the union territory to ensure peaceful celebrations of the Republic Day functions.