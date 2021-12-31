Pall of gloom on Tarn Taran village after jawan killed in Jammu and Kashmir gunfight

A pall of gloom descended on Vein Puin village in Khadoor Sahib sub-division of Tarn Taran district on Thursday after the news of the death of 26-year-old Army jawan, Jasbir Singh, in an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir broke.

Six militants, including two Pakistan nationals, have been killed in two separate encounters with the security forces in the Anantnag and Kulgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said. One army jawan has been killed while two others have been injured during the encounter, they added.

The back-to-back encounters started on Wednesday evening after security forces launched anti-terror operations at Nowgam in Anantnag and Mirhama village in the Kulgam district.

“At 6 am, the family of Jasbir Singh received a call from army officials informing them that their son received a bullet injury during a gunfight with militants. Later, the officials informed them about his death,” said village sarpanch Balram Singh.

Jasbir is survived by his father Gurbhej Singh, his mother Sukhwinder Kaur and his younger brother Ranjit Singh. Jasbir’s sister Rajwinder Kaur is married. Jasbir was the only breadwinner of the family, the sarpanch said.

Jasbir joined the army in 2015 after completing his secondary education from the village. He had been posted as Lance Naik in the 19 Rashtriya Riffles in south Kashmir. “He was inclined towards joining the army since his childhood,” the sarpanch said.

According to Jasbir’s father, who is a farmer, his son had come home around one-and-a-half month ago when his sister Rajwinder Kaur suffered a heart attack. He said they were planning to get Jasbir married. “My son died for the country and our family will always be proud of him,” his father said. His body will be brought to his native village on Friday.