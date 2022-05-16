Panchayat polls to held in August or September: Dushyant

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Singh Chautala on Sunday said panchayat raj polls are likely to be held in August or September.

Addressing a gathering at Makrauli village in Rohtak, Dushyant said the Punjab and Haryana high court has lifted the stay on panchayat polls and elections are likely to be conducted in August or September.

“Our government has allotted 30% public distribution systems (PDS) to women and 50% seats to females in panchayati raj polls. The state’s first food park will be established in Rohtak’s IMT area,” he said.

“Civil aviation hub will be made on 7,000 acre land in Hisar, 20 aircrafts are available at Bhiwani airstrip and training to pilots is being given in Karnal. Our government has decided to name government schools after freedom fighters of the village, town or city where the school is situated,” he added.

15K youth to get jobs in companies at Kharkhauda

Earlier in the day, Dushyant addressed a gathering at Sonepat’s Kharkhauda where he claimed that ₹28,000 crore investment has come to the state in the last one year.

“Maruti will manufacture cars on 800 acre land and motorcycles on another 100 acre at Kharkhauda. The first car will be manufactured by 2025 and nearly 15,000 youths will get jobs here. In the next five years, Kharkhauda will get a new name and fame at an international level,” the Deputy CM added.

Meanwhile, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) national president Ajay Chautala said his party is committed to provide ₹5,100 pension to elderly people per month and the government’s tenure has 2.5 years left in which they will try to fulfil all promises made to people.