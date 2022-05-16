Panchayat polls to held in August or September: Dushyant
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Singh Chautala on Sunday said panchayat raj polls are likely to be held in August or September.
Addressing a gathering at Makrauli village in Rohtak, Dushyant said the Punjab and Haryana high court has lifted the stay on panchayat polls and elections are likely to be conducted in August or September.
“Our government has allotted 30% public distribution systems (PDS) to women and 50% seats to females in panchayati raj polls. The state’s first food park will be established in Rohtak’s IMT area,” he said.
“Civil aviation hub will be made on 7,000 acre land in Hisar, 20 aircrafts are available at Bhiwani airstrip and training to pilots is being given in Karnal. Our government has decided to name government schools after freedom fighters of the village, town or city where the school is situated,” he added.
15K youth to get jobs in companies at Kharkhauda
Earlier in the day, Dushyant addressed a gathering at Sonepat’s Kharkhauda where he claimed that ₹28,000 crore investment has come to the state in the last one year.
“Maruti will manufacture cars on 800 acre land and motorcycles on another 100 acre at Kharkhauda. The first car will be manufactured by 2025 and nearly 15,000 youths will get jobs here. In the next five years, Kharkhauda will get a new name and fame at an international level,” the Deputy CM added.
Meanwhile, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) national president Ajay Chautala said his party is committed to provide ₹5,100 pension to elderly people per month and the government’s tenure has 2.5 years left in which they will try to fulfil all promises made to people.
3 ‘bank executives’ booked for duping Ludhiana resident of ₹1 lakh
Three men were booked for duping a city resident of ₹1 lakh on Saturday. The accused were identified as Rosnara Khatun of West Bengal, Vikash Patel of Madhya Pradesh and Mangal Sardar of West Bengal. An FIR was lodged following the statement of Ritesh Kumar of New Sundar Nagar, Mundian Kalan. In his complaint, Ritesh Kumar, said he had called a bank's customer care number to apply for a chequebook.
Haryana CM inaugurates Sansad Khel competition from Kurukshetra
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said sportspersons from the state have given a new identity to the state in the world. “Youth are like diamonds due to their power, sharpness and sterling performance,” the chief minister said after flagging off the Sansad Khel competition organised by Kurukshetra MP Nayab Saini under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra.
Chandigarh’s Parushi inching closer towards her dream of playing for India
Watching the India vs Australia semi-finals of the 2017 Women's World Cup in England where Harmanpreet Kaur smacked a 115-ball 171, changed the life of 12-year-old Parushi Prabhakar. A few months later, UT Cricket Association got affiliation from the Board of Cricket Control in India and like many aspiring cricketers, left-handed batter and sharp Chinaman bowler Parushi also got a platform to showcase her talent.
Haryana to have its own forest research institute: Khattar
Addressing the Haryana Pragati rally at Jagadhri's new grain market on Sunday, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced setting up of the state's first forest research institute at the cost of ₹50 crore to promote plywood industries, mostly based in Yamunanagar. Yamunanagar-Jagadhri twin towns are a hub of plywood and related industries supplying products worldwide. Currently, most of the forest-related research in the region is undertaken by the Forest Research Institute Deemed University, Dehradun.
UPPCL to install smart prepaid meters across U.P.
The UP Power Corporation Limited will soon launch a state-wide drive to install smart prepaid meters in residence of consumers as well as on distribution transformers to contain high aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses. “As many as 73,27,988 smart prepaid meters will be installed in Varanasi discom, 75,28,737 in Lucknow discom, 53,54,069 in Agra discom, 61,43,361 in Meerut discom and 62,500 meters in Kesco,” he said.
